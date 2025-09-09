Leonardo DiCaprio makes big statement about his career

Leonardo DiCaprio gets candid about his career future

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most established stars in Hollywood. So, his statement about the future of his career made many listen with attention.



“I’m slowing down a bit,” the Academy-winning star says at the premiere of his latest film, One Battle After Another.

But he adds, referring to his new movie, “When these opportunities come up, I mean, I can’t say no."

This suggests Leonardo has no plans to retire anytime soon, but he has only become pickier about his projects.

The Titanic star further gushes about his film and its director, Paul Thomas Anderson.

“I think anytime would’ve been the right time, to be honest,” he shares. “Ever since I met Paul early on and I saw Boogie Nights, I’ve been an obsessive fan of his work, watched all his movies.”

“His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last," the star states.

In the meantime, critics' first reaction to One Battle After Another has been overwhelmingly good.

“What an insane movie, oh my God,” the noted director Steven Spielberg shares during a session with the movie's director at the Directors Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles.

He continues, “There is more action in the first hour of this than in every other film you’ve ever directed put together. Everything, it is really incredible."

"This is such a concoction of things that are so bizarre and at the same time so relevant, that I think have become increasingly more relevant than perhaps even when you finished the screenplay and assembled your cast and crew and began production," the filmmaker notes.

Slash Film editor and critic Chris Evangelista describes the movie as “the modern American nightmare in VistaVision.”

Kyle Buchanan, pop culture reporter for the New York Times, shares that the movie is a potential frontrunner for an Oscar.

One Battle After Another bows out in cinemas on Sept. 26.