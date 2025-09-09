Leonardo DiCaprio gets honest about his views on awards

Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on having awards in career

Leonardo DiCaprio can count several trophies on his shelf, but as he begins his fifties, his view on awards has changed.

"Awards can fluctuate," the Titanic star continues. "Accolades and box office can come and go."

What matters the most, Leonardo says, "Those pieces of art, that you still talk about and still think about and still question. Those are the films that we strive for as an actor. And Paul is the dude of our generation that does them.”

As the actor marked his 50th birthday last November, he previously reflected on growing older.

"Well, it creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he told Esquire. "I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress."

In the interview, the actor gave an example of his mom, Irmelin, who he said, "just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it."

To be like his mom, the star said he aimed at "being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risk going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life — the personal, professional."

Leonardo's One Battle After Another will be out in cinemas on Sept. 26.