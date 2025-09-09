Kerry Katona opens up about becoming an escort before fame

Kerry Katona has revealed she considered becoming an escort at just 16 years old, before her career took off as a Page 3 model and later with Atomic Kitten.

The 45-year-old singer spoke candidly about her difficult upbringing and early career during an appearance on Paul C. Brunson’s podcast We Need To Talk.

Katona said her mother submitted photos of her to modeling agencies when she was a teenager, leading to topless shoots and her first steps into the industry.

In regards to this, she admitted, “I even was gonna sign up to be an escort,” recalling how her turbulent home life pushed her toward risky choices before she turned to glamour modeling instead.

According to Daily Mail, Katona also reflected on traumatic experiences from her childhood, including growing up around violence and spending time in witness protection with her mother.

Moreover, she said, “The situations I’ve been put in as a child are… so unspeakable that no child should ever be in.”

Additionally, the mother-of-five, who now shares her life with personal trainer Paolo Magaglione, has previously spoken about reclaiming her past by joining OnlyFans.

As per the outlet, she said the decision allowed her to take control of images that once haunted her early fame.

Part one of Katona’s We Need To Talk interview is available now, with the second installment released September 9.