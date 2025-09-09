 
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti supports him at his new film project premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio premiered 'One Battle After Another' in Hollywood on Monday, with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti cheering him on as stars including Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro joined the red carpet

September 09, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend supports him at his new project premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio commanded the spotlight on Monday as he led a star-studded red carpet at the world premiere of One Battle After Another at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner looked sharp in a tailored black suit and white shirt, while his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti donned a white gown. 

Though the couple did not pose together, Ceretti was seen cheering on DiCaprio from the sidelines and snapping photos of fans.

According to Daily Mail, the premiere drew an A-list turnout, including DiCaprio’s co-stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Teyana Taylor, along with Adrien Brody, Gwendoline Christie, Billy Zane, Dove Cameron, and Dita Von Teese.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland

The $130 million production casts DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a paranoid revolutionary who reunites with old allies to track down his daughter. 

As per the outlet, the film blends high-stakes thriller with black comedy, featuring Penn as the villain Col. Steven J. Lockjaw and Taylor as DiCaprio’s on-screen partner.

Furthermore, the premiere came as DiCaprio and Ceretti, first linked in 2023, continue to make headlines as one of Hollywood’s most-watched couples. 

The film opens nationwide on September 26.

