Leonardo DiCaprio reveals unwavering loyalty to 'One Battle After Another' director

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls his 'One Battle After Another' filming experience

Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed his willingness to work on any project suggested by Paul Thomas.

The Hollywood actor plays the role of protagonist in Thomas' directorial movie, One Battle After Another.

During an interview with Variety, he candidly discussed his experience of working with the director.

"This is a director I've wanted to work with for the longest time," the Titanic actor confessed.

Revealing the reason for signing the project, he continued, "And anytime you get somebody that's really trying to do a massive spectacle odyssey that is such a unique filmmaker like Paul, you have to jump at the opportunity."

Showing gratitude for becomingpart of the movie, DiCaprio said, "To tell you the truth, I would have done any movie that he proposed, because he's that unique and interesting of a filmmaker and great. But I'm glad I got to do this one."

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old actor recalled his first day on the set of the comedy-adventure movie.

"I always get nervous first day, really. But by lunch, I’ve kind of locked it in, because, you know, you’re on film, you don’t have time to be nervous," he told the outlet.

"The difference of what Paul does. It’s different than everything else. He wants to see the dude fall. I fell, dude," Leonardo DiCaprio concluded.

The movie revolves around Bob, and his spirited daughter, Willa, who must confront the consequences of his past when an old enemy resurfaces, leading to his disappearance and his efforts to find her.

One Battle After Another is set to release on September 26, 2025.