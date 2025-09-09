 
Geo News

Liam Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins shares heartbreaking tribute to him

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins has paid tribute to her late brother nearly a year after his death, sharing a heartfelt Instagram post about the moments he 'should be here' for

By
Syeda Zahra Shamil
|

September 09, 2025

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins shares heartbreaking tribute to him
Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins shares heartbreaking tribute to him

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins has shared an emotional message reflecting on her late brother and his son Bear, nearly a year after the One Direction star’s death.

The 31-year-old singer died in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

On Monday, Ruth posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing that Payne “should be here” to enjoy everyday family moments such as “laughing at our kids’ poses for the start of school.”

Liam Paynes sister Ruth Gibbins shares heartbreaking tribute to him

Payne shared his eight-year-old son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl Cole, while Ruth is mother to seven-year-old Ashton.

“The silence that your absence has in my life is the loudest thing I’ve ever heard,” Ruth wrote. “I feel sorry for anyone who understands this feeling.”

Her post included a throwback image of Payne smoking on a plane in 2015, which she described as one of her favorite photos despite the backlash he received at the time.

The message came just days after Payne’s family marked what would have been his 32nd birthday with a trip to his favorite bowling alley, where they had celebrated with him the year before.

Payne’s death last October left fans and loved ones devastated. In addition to his family’s tributes, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy also honored his birthday last week, sharing a homemade cake and a video montage of their memories together.

Leonardo DiCaprio reveals unwavering loyalty to 'One Battle After Another' director
Leonardo DiCaprio reveals unwavering loyalty to 'One Battle After Another' director
Leonardo DiCaprio gets honest about his views on awards
Leonardo DiCaprio gets honest about his views on awards
Kerry Katona opens up about becoming an escort before fame
Kerry Katona opens up about becoming an escort before fame
'Game of Thrones' star shares secret to his happy marriage
'Game of Thrones' star shares secret to his happy marriage
Real reason Nina Dobrev left 'The Vampire Diaries' revealed
Real reason Nina Dobrev left 'The Vampire Diaries' revealed
Justin Bieber gives fans sweet treat with rare glimpses of son Jack
Justin Bieber gives fans sweet treat with rare glimpses of son Jack
Nikki Glaser drops a bombshell: ‘Travis Kelce will ruin some relationships'
Nikki Glaser drops a bombshell: ‘Travis Kelce will ruin some relationships'
'The Smashing Machine' Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt heap praise on each other
'The Smashing Machine' Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt heap praise on each other