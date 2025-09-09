Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins shares heartbreaking tribute to him

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbins has shared an emotional message reflecting on her late brother and his son Bear, nearly a year after the One Direction star’s death.

The 31-year-old singer died in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Monday, Ruth posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing that Payne “should be here” to enjoy everyday family moments such as “laughing at our kids’ poses for the start of school.”

Payne shared his eight-year-old son Bear with ex-partner Cheryl Cole, while Ruth is mother to seven-year-old Ashton.

“The silence that your absence has in my life is the loudest thing I’ve ever heard,” Ruth wrote. “I feel sorry for anyone who understands this feeling.”

Her post included a throwback image of Payne smoking on a plane in 2015, which she described as one of her favorite photos despite the backlash he received at the time.

The message came just days after Payne’s family marked what would have been his 32nd birthday with a trip to his favorite bowling alley, where they had celebrated with him the year before.

Payne’s death last October left fans and loved ones devastated. In addition to his family’s tributes, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy also honored his birthday last week, sharing a homemade cake and a video montage of their memories together.