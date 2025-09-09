Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secret wedding ceremony plans revealed: Source

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce may have shared their engagement news publicly, but the couple intends to keep their wedding ceremony out of the spotlight.

A source told People that the pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end want the occasion to remain intimate.

The insider said, “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” while adding that the pair plan to celebrate with only their closest friends.

Moreover, Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26, posting photos from the proposal alongside the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Kelce presented Swift with an old mine brilliant cut diamond ring, which she has been proudly showing off.

The milestone came during a busy season for both stars. Kelce recently began his 13th season with the Chiefs, while Swift is preparing for the October 3 release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

She revealed on Kelce’s New Heights podcast that the project was written during breaks from her Eras Tour and reflects “the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place” in her life.

Despite the excitement, the couple are not rushing into detailed wedding planning.

Kelce admitted on his podcast that he hasn’t thought about a bachelor party yet, but teased that when planning begins, “it’s gonna go crazy.”