Scarlett Johansson reveals exciting details about ‘Eleanor the Great'

Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut 'Eleanor the Great' is set to be released on September 26, 2025

Web Desk
September 09, 2025

 
Scarlett Johansson recalls her directorial experience of 'Eleanor the Great'

Scarlett Johansson has revealed surprising details about Eleanor the Great's cast members. 

In an interview with People, the Black Widow actress revealed that she cast real Holocaust survivors in her directorial debut.

"It wasn't really ever a question of whether we would cast real survivors. It was more of how can we identify people that would want to participate, could participate," the 40-year-old actress said. 

Recalling her experience searching for real survivors, she continued,  "So, we got really lucky. Every time we would find someone who could participate, it was like, 'Yes, we got another survivor.' 

"I think at the time there was like 250,000 survivors living. Of course, every year it's much less. So, we were able to identify [that] it's a community," the Hollyood actress added.

Before concluding,  Scarlett Johansson, "I have to say that the whole group was so patient. I don't think anybody in the group had really done a film like that before." 

The movie stars June Squibb as the lead character, a 90-something woman who moves to New York City to live with her daughter after her best friend's death. 

She finds it challenging to make new friends, and her search leads her to Holocaust survivors group.

Eleanor the Great is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 26, 2025.

