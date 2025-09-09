Julianne Moore admits a terrifying medical scare altered her life

Julianne Moore opens her heart with emotional take on health

Julianne Moore recently opened up about how ageing has changed her perspective on health.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Moore, who has collaborated with Lilly for its new Brain Health Matters campaign, admitted she has learnt to give priority to her overall health as she has gotten older.

Articulating her thoughts, the 64-year-old American actress said, "When you're younger, you don't think about much at all. I mean, you really feel impervious to everything, and to anything health and wellness related.”

She added, "But I think, the more life you've accrued, the more precious it becomes.”

"You have more people that you're taking care of, you have more people that you love, and you realize that you depend on your body, and if something goes wrong with your body, then it really affects your function," The Room Next Door star noted.

Notably, Moore injured her knee when she was working on one of her films in 2024 that made her realize the importance of physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.

The Oscar, Emmy and SAG-award winner mentioned it was “a big deal. I was always so smug about my knees, because I did lots of stunts and stuff, and nothing ever happened."

"Then I had a weird [accident]. I was turning, twisting and falling, I was basically doing it all day, until I really hurt my knee, and I was like, 'Wow, I really took this for granted, didn't I?’” she continued.

"You tend to take things for granted until something happens, but you also learn about the things that will ensure that you can continue to do the stuff that you care about, like exercising regularly, eating well, sleeping — all of those things that help you perform to the best of your ability," Julianne Moore stated.