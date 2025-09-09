'Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville reveals how Michelle Dockery shared her baby news

Hugh Bonneville reveals Michelle Dockery 'often texts me as Papa'

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has finally lifted the curtain on how Michelle Dockery broke the news of her baby to him.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale New York premiere on Monday, September 8, the 61-year-old English Actor, who played Robert Crawley, father of Dockery's Lady Mary Crawley, in the hit television series, revealed how she informed him about her pregnancy before making it public.

Bonneville, who himself is a father to 25-year-old son Felix, shared, “[Michelle] often texts me as ‘Papa,’ and she very sweetly let me know about her bump a few weeks ago. And I'm so thrilled for her and Jasper.”

He added, “It’s so exciting that you know, with this show that over these 15 years, we really have been through everything together, births, marriages, deaths, divorces, and we've looked out for each other on screen and off.”

“So, it's a wonderful family to be part of, and it's exciting a bit like the closing of this film. You feel there are new chapters. Well, Michelle is just starting one,” the Notting Hill star noted.

At the world premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale in London last week, Dockery unveiled the news of her first pregnancy with husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, with whom she tied the knot on September 23, 2023.