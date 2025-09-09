Tom Holland shares 'justice' message to MCU fans

Tom Holland addresses fans about Peter Parker in new interview

For Marvel fans, the franchise of Spider-Man is close to their hearts, so as the shooting for its fourth installment is ongoing, Tom Holland, who is leading the series, has a message for them.

During an interview with Esquire, he says he wants “to do justice to Peter Parker’s character” in the forthcoming movie.

“I want to bring the fans something that’s really worthy of their time and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise," the actor shares.

It's clear from Tom's statement that he is working even more passionately on Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

As in another interview, the British star says he is doing an intense routine in the gym to stay fit for the shooting.

“I spent all day every day last week in wires, and most of the time I was upside down," he tells Vogue.

His motivation to remain upbeat and strong comes from his dedication to his Peter Parker character, which he has been playing since 2016.

“And it's about being fit enough that you can do that every day to the best of your ability so that it doesn't hinder the character," The Odyssey actor adds.

"You need to make sure that the energy throughout the entire movie is always growing because the audience will understand that," he continues.

Tom also shares his diet, which he says forms most of his protein, as he is “always consuming” it.

He also mentions that creatine is “a really, really important supplement when you're talking about longevity and staying fit and healthy.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out in theatres on July 31, 2026.