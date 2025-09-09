 
Selena Gomez names movie all kids should watch

Selena Gomez watched the said movie with her sister Gracie and the duo cried

September 09, 2025

Selena Gomez already knows which movies she’ll make her future kids watch, and she wants all kids to watch it.

During her appearance on Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Selena asked the actress about her role as Joy in the Inside Out franchise.

The Wolves hitmaker told the host that she watched the film with her 12-year-old sister Gracie and it made both of them cry.

"I really wanted to ask you about that movie because I watched it with my sister, and I completely sobbed," Selena said. "It is so factual."

"I almost feel like it should have been a requirement in school to watch that as a homework assignment," she continued. "I'm so fascinated with the human mind, and it would break my heart."

Inside Out follows Riley, an 11-year-old Midwestern girl, navigating changes in her life. Inside her brain, basic emotions Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness control her reactions to scenarios, with Joy doing her best to keep all things positive.

Selena also noted that it’s around Gracie’s age that kids begin to get "self-conscious."

The Parks and Recreation star then highlighted that Inside Out 2 also brings in the picture the emotion of anxiety, which is something everyone faces growing up.

"I mean, it's part of growing up. Yeah. But it's brutal," she continued.

Selena dubbed the informative franchise "incredible" and declared, "I’m gonna make my children watch it."

"They don't exist yet, but I can't wait," she concluded.

Selena Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December and the couple are reportedly getting married soon.

