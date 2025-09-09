'Only Murders in the Building's Keegan-Michael Key says THIS about Steve Martin, Martin Short

Keegan-Michael Key recently got candid about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building season 5.

The 54-year-old American actor and comedian opened up about his excitement for the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, especially sharing the screen with Martin and Short in a talk with PEOPLE magazine.

Key said, “It’s a lovely thing in our business when you can walk onto a set where everything is run really smoothly, and everybody is warm and welcoming. It was a wonderful project to work on.”

He added, “I think the season is very apropos in regard to things that are happening in our society right now.”

The Wonka star went on to admit that “working with Steve Martin and Martin Short is an absolute delight. Not just from being overwhelmed by nostalgia or how big of a fan I am of both of them—they’re also just lovely men. They're both very unique in their own way.”

Notably, the regular stars of the series have returned for season five, which include Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Short, Jackie Hoffman, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

“You're really just watching their real friendship displayed on camera. It's fascinating to see. And because this group has been together for such a long time now, it's like a well-oiled machine,” Key remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Only Murders in the Building season 5 was released on September 9, 2025 on Hulu.