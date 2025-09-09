Ariana Grande responds to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour high demand?

Ariana Grande adds more shows to 'Eternal Sunshine' tour

As soon as Ariana Grande announced her forthcoming The Eternal Sunshine tour, fans flocked to buy tickets for the shows in Brooklyn, Boston, and Montreal, which were sold out in under an hour.



Now, responding to the high demand, the pop icon has added more shows, at least six, taking the total to 33, according to Ticketmaster, after initially 27 dates had been announced.

The tour will cover nine North American cities, along with stops in London. However, more shows may be added in the lead-up to the event.

It's interesting to note that Ariana, who had last gone on a tour in 2019, previously told Variety that she believed that her focus was on acting rather than making music or going on a tour.

“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," she continued.

"I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now. I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. But music will always be a part of my life."

In contrast, what happened is not only that Ariana released her album, Eternal Sunshine, in 2025, but also that she is set to go on tour next year.