Martin Short shares verdict about Selena Gomez's fiance Benny Blanco

Martin Short shares honest opinion about Selena Gomez’s fiance Benny Blanco

Martin Short is over the moon about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco getting married.

Short co-stars with the singer and actress in Only Murders in the Building and is happy that the "absolutely lovely" Selena is marrying Benny.

During his appearance on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Short said, "I just adore her. I'm so happy that she's getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who's just one of the great, cool guys and funny and loose, and she adores him."

He added: "I'm just thrilled for her happiness, and I'm thrilled to get to work with her."

This comes a week after Short and his other Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin joked about crashing the wedding with the perfect gift.

"First, we're not invited," Martin told Extra. "But we are going to parachute in with hand mics and do something."

"Absolutely," Short chimed in. "And, you know, I'm doing a medley, again, of songs that weren't nominated… but, again, haven't been asked."

The interviewer then asked the Calm Down hitmaker what the perfect gift from her costars would be, she replied: “This is the gift, honestly."

Continuing to joke with the actress, Short said, "I was going to ask you. Because you have a salt and pepper shaker, right?"

"I have the perfect wedding gift, and we are going to give it to them together," Martin added.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on Instagram on December 11, 2024.