Anna Wintour on whether 'The Devil Wears Prada' portrayal was 'hurtful'

Anna Wintour reveals if 'The Devil Wears Prada' portrayal was offensive

Anna Wintour has shared her take on The Devil Wears Prada.

The Devil Wears Prada is loosely inspired by author Lauren Weisberger's time at Vogue as an assistant to Wintour.

In the film, Meryl Streep plays the aloof boss inspired by former Vogue editor-in-chief.

During her appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, the fashion queen was asked whether she was hurt by film.

"Well, I went to the premiere wearing Prada,” she recalled. “Completely having no idea what the film was going to be about."

“And I think that the fashion industry [was] very sweetly concerned for me about the film that it was gonna paint me in some kind of difficult light,” she continued.

Host Remnick chimed in, saying, “Cartoonish.”

“Yes. A caricature. Yeah. But first of all, it was Meryl Streep, which — fantastic,” Wintour explained.

“And then I went to see the film, and I found it highly enjoyable and very funny,” she added.

“I think, listen, it had a lot of humor to it. It had a lot of wit. It had Meryl Streep… It was Emily Blunt [who played Priestly's assistant Emily]. I mean, they were all amazing. And I, in the end, thought it was a fair shot,” Wintour declared.

This comes after Anna Wintour resigned as her position as editor-in-chief of Vogue after 37 years.