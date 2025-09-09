Major update on 'The Conjuring' TV show

'The Conjuring' TV series gets big update

In 2023, a TV show based on The Conjuring was announced. Now, two years later, HBO Max, the network behind the series, announced a major update.



That is Nancy Won, best known for creating Jessica Jones, who has been given a driving role in the project, reportedly serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires are also reportedly working on the script alongside Nancy Won.

Although there is no official comment from HBO Max on it, Variety was the first to report this.

Despite the series in development, Patrick Wilson, who stars as Ed Warren, had a mixed response to the project.

“For 13 years, there’s been The Conjuring series, which is, even though we didn’t direct them or create them or produce them, they’re our babies,” he previously told Comic Book.

The star shared, “I don’t know what a Conjuring series is without Ed and Lorraine. So I don’t know what that means, so I can’t even process that. Spinoffs? Hey man, go crazy. You can do 17 Annabelles for all I care."

The report comes on the heels of Conjuring: The Last Rites' robust performance at the box office, raking in over $50 million on the opening weekend.