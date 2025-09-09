Britney Spears is 'willing to learn' strange silence of hidden war

Britney Spears, who is widely known as the "Princess of Pop”, has shared her willingness to learn chess.

On Tuesday, September 9, the 43-year-old American singer posted a black-and-white photograph on Instagram, which appears to be a candid outdoor moment centered around a game of chess.

It seems that the picture was captured in a park or wooded area, as trees and natural light are visible in the background.

The casual nature of the event suggests it was a public chess match since a rectangular folding table holds a chessboard with pieces mid-game, while the expression and body language of the onlookers look thoughtful and absorbed in the game.

Referring to her social media name “Xila Maria River Red,” Spears also wrote a lengthy caption under her post that read, “Don’t know how to play this game but I’m willing to learn but people with the word “red” in their name can rarely be taught !!!”

Highlighting the different range of emotions chess contains, the Piece of Me crooner penned, “I see from a distance it’s sacred. Some respect it, some destroy it. Most enjoy the intense range of intelligence in it … Some like it done in silence … Some like how loud the silence gets … Some are just bored. Some like me have never tried and honestly don’t care to !!!

“But why do my eyes feel like I go to another world when I see the game ??? Is it because people care ???” Britney Spears concluded.