Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source

Photo: Julia Roberts praised for her 'no-nonsense edge' as she extends helping hand to ailing pal

Julia Roberts reportedly has a tough facet to her personality.

However, the actress is said to have a special place in her heart for longtime friend Bruce Willis as he continues to face his ongoing health challenges.

Now, a new RadarOnline.com report claimed that Roberts' affection for the Die Hard legend has never really wavered.

“Julia does have an edge to her and can be tough and no-nonsense about a lot of things, but the affection she has maintained for Bruce over the years shows that she has a heart and it's in the right place,” an insider shared.

For those unversed, the action star was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a condition affecting communication skills, before his family shared the following year that his illness had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Meanwhile, Willis has continued to receive loving support from his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, and from close friends who have rallied around him.

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE Magazine for their cover story, Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, recalled the devastating moment she learned of her husband's diagnosis.

"I'm sure the doctor was explaining what FTD is, [but] I couldn't hear a single thing,” the 47-year-old model and actress revealed.

“I had pins and needles going through my body. My ears were wafting. I’m sure he was feeding us information, but all I heard was just, ‘Check back in and here’s a pamphlet.’”

“I was grateful to get to a diagnosis, but there is no cure for this disease, and being sent on our way with no support, no nothing, was really traumatic,” she explained.

In conclusion, she stated, “It's not just happening to us. This is how many people are receiving their diagnosis.”