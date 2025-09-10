 
Geo News

Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'

Ian Somerhalder dished views on 'Delena' versus 'Stelena' divide between fans

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 10, 2025

Photo: Ian Somerhalder shares rare views on Delena romance from TVD
Photo: Ian Somerhalder shares rare views on 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'

Ian Somerhalder has been speaking his heart out. 

In Entertainment Weekly editor Samantha Highfill's debut book, I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries, the 45-year-old actor took a look back on how some toxic fan behavior impacted his experience with the hit fantasy series, per PEOPLE Magazine.

Opening up about the darker side of online fandom that emerged during the show’s eight-season run from 2009 to 2017, Somerhalder established that used to be team "Delena."

"I was the biggest Delena fan ever until I realized that the fandom had the ability to turn on people and become really, really mean," Somerhalder said in the book.

As fans will know, in the series Nina Dobrev's Elena was caught in a love triangle between brothers Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder, and Stefan Salvatore, depicted by Paul Wesley. This sparked the “Delena” versus “Stelena” divide.

"I was like, ‘Wait, whoa, whoa — this is a fictional show with fictional characters, we can’t be mean to other people for real.’ It did change my appreciation of fandom," he continued and added, "I don't like people being mean to one another. It's a toxic cancer to society," after which he resigned from the chat.

Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction
Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction
James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut
James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom