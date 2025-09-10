Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk

Brad Falchuk reflects on mistake in blending families with Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confessed that delaying move-in gave their kids "too much power."

In a recent on the actress's the goop podcast, Paltrow and her Glee creator husband talked about the risky choice they made after tying the knot which gave their kids surprising control over their marriage.

Reflecting on blending their families and giving their kids enough time to adjust, the couple admitted that it actually made things more confusing and delaying moving in for a year made their marriage seem less stable.

"One thing we did that was maybe a little bit different was, we got married and then didn't move in together for a year," Falchuk, who shares two kids with previous partner, asked Paltrow. "Would you have done the same thing this time? Again?"

In response Paltrow said that she might not repeat the same thing, "I mean, I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing," the mom of two shared.

The Marty Supreme actress went on to explain, "We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board. But I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing of like, we don't know what we're doing. What do you think?"

Falchuk agreed saying, "Yeah, I think that's right. I think just gives the kids too much power. Which is the opposite of what you want to do. You want them to have agency, I think."

"Again, as you say, don't be prescriptive," he mentioned, adding, "I think them having agency is really important. But power, to actually keep these two adults from living together? I think it made them more uncomfortable and more like, 'Okay, this is not something that is solid.'"

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow shares her kids: Apple and Moses, with ex husband Chris Martin.