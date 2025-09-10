 
Geo News

Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction

Charlie Sheen dropped his memoir called 'The Book of Sheen' on 10th September 2025

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

September 10, 2025

Photo: Charlie Sheen admits consuming surprising amount of drug in memoir
Photo: Charlie Sheen admits consuming surprising amount of drug in memoir

Charlie Sheen has been pulling no punches in his explosive memoir. 

In The Book of Sheen, released Tuesday, September 10, the Two and a Half Men alum, 60, recalled a particularly dangerous binge that spiraled far beyond control, per RadarOnline.com.

“I’m not sure what the catalyst was,” he wrote adding, “but I wound up on the most colossal run of all runs that saw me blast through almost two kilos in under three weeks.”

Reportedly, that staggering amount, roughly 4.4 pounds, was so excessive that his dealer eventually arrived with unsettling news.

“Toward the end of that third week, the party hadn’t ever really stopped,” Sheen recounted and noted, “I went to my guy for more, and suddenly, the tone was different.”

“They’re convinced you’re dealing,” his dealer, Phil, explained, per Sheen.

He mentioned before starting a new topic, “They’ve never seen this much dope go to one guy who wasn’t selling it, and you’re getting a pass because you’re my guy.”

Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'
Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'
James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut
James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom