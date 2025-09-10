Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction

Photo: Charlie Sheen admits consuming surprising amount of drug in memoir

Charlie Sheen has been pulling no punches in his explosive memoir.

In The Book of Sheen, released Tuesday, September 10, the Two and a Half Men alum, 60, recalled a particularly dangerous binge that spiraled far beyond control, per RadarOnline.com.

“I’m not sure what the catalyst was,” he wrote adding, “but I wound up on the most colossal run of all runs that saw me blast through almost two kilos in under three weeks.”

Reportedly, that staggering amount, roughly 4.4 pounds, was so excessive that his dealer eventually arrived with unsettling news.

“Toward the end of that third week, the party hadn’t ever really stopped,” Sheen recounted and noted, “I went to my guy for more, and suddenly, the tone was different.”

“They’re convinced you’re dealing,” his dealer, Phil, explained, per Sheen.

He mentioned before starting a new topic, “They’ve never seen this much dope go to one guy who wasn’t selling it, and you’re getting a pass because you’re my guy.”