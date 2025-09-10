Selena Gomez stunned by what Benny Blanco loves in their house

Selena Gomez reveals what Benny Blanco insists on keeping in their mansion

Selena Gomez discussed living with her fiance Benny Blanco.

Ahead of their wedding, the Only Murders in the Building star appeared on Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

During her conversation, Gomez revealed what her fiance Blanco insists on keeping in their mansion.

She said, "We have some of this at our home," referring to fake fruits.

Adding, "We have orange peels that look so real and they're all over the house…[and] people keep mistaking them as trash, but it's art."

"It might be my fiancé's choice," Gomez noted.

The soon-to-be-married couple went public with their romance in 2023 and got engaged in December.

The Who Says singer previously shared that their relationship has been nothing but fulfilling. "I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

As per rumours Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to get married by the end of September.