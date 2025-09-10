 
Geo News

James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut

James McAvoy opened up on stress and joy of directing

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 10, 2025

James McAvoy calls directing debut stressful but amazing
James McAvoy calls directing debut 'stressful but amazing'

James McAvoy called directing a "stressful but amazing" job after directing for the first time in his 30 years of acting.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE/EW at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival the actor opened up about the joy and challenges of the job he faced in his directional debut-film California Schemin.

The X-Men star confessed that directing a film is an intense but an "amazing" job, noting his directional debut “was a privilege."

"It's the most creative thing I've ever done," he said ahead of the world premiere of his new film on September, 9 at TIFF

"I've loved telling stories as an actor for 30 years. It's an extension of that. I now love telling stories as a director because I get more tools with which to tell those stories."

As for his role as first-time director being an actor with 3 decades of experience, he said, "Look, I probably fell into all the same traps as every director that I've gone like, 'Dude, what are you doing? Just direct me right.' There is no 'right.' I thought I would have a shorthand with actors after 30 years, and I did to an extent."

"I want them to give me them. And you can't tell somebody how to be them. Yeah, they're playing a character, but really what I want is them — bare, open, vulnerable as a performer and as a person so the audience can see inside them. You can't direct them to that. So you've gotta make the space to let them become that," he added.

Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'
Ian Somerhalder reveals what he actually thinks of 'Delena' romance from 'TVD'
Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction
Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom