 
Geo News

Here's how Jessica Simpson managed to defy age with fresh look at 'VMAs'

Jessica Simpson sparked online buzz as she looked unrecognizable at ' 2025's VMAs'

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Photo: Inside Jessica Simpsons incredible, new transformation
Photo: Inside Jessica Simpson's incredible, new transformation

Jessica Simpson managed to turn many heads at the MTV VMAs with her incredible transformation.

However, her youthful looks also sparked a wave of conversation online about her dramatically refreshed appearance.

Now, RadarOnline.com has revealed expert insight into what could be behind her new look as some fans even called Simpson “unrecognizable.”

Weighing in on her appearance, Dr. David Pincus of New York’s Pincus Plastic Surgery told the outlet, “Jessica Simpson looked phenomenal at the VMAs.”

“While we can’t say for certain, her appearance suggests a tightened, refreshed look.”

“Jessica has openly shared in the past that she’s tried lip filler, non-surgical facelifts, and a tummy tuck with complications,” Dr. Pincus added and pointed out, “At this event, it also looks like she may have had Botox or other neuromodulators in the forehead or brow area to create lift and smoothness.”

Moreover, the plastic surgeon emphasized that there were no obvious signs of major surgery, but rather “a combination of fillers, Botox, and skin treatments,” 

“Jessica looked confident and radiant,” Dr. Pincus concluded while expressing, “We hope she loves her look… because she truly looks great.”

Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction
Charlie Sheen makes bombshell confession about addiction
James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut
James McAvoy admits he 'fell into all the traps' directing debut
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Tom Holland finally allowed to do THIS in 'Spider-Man' movie
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple steps into modeling spotlight: 'So excited'
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Michelle Williams living dream life with Thomas Kail: Report
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Julia Roberts branded 'tough, nonsense' about a lot of things: Source
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on risky choice she made after marrying Brad Falchuk
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom
Tom Cruise lauded for advice on dealing with stardom