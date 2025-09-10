Here's how Jessica Simpson managed to defy age with fresh look at 'VMAs'

Photo: Inside Jessica Simpson's incredible, new transformation

Jessica Simpson managed to turn many heads at the MTV VMAs with her incredible transformation.

However, her youthful looks also sparked a wave of conversation online about her dramatically refreshed appearance.

Now, RadarOnline.com has revealed expert insight into what could be behind her new look as some fans even called Simpson “unrecognizable.”

Weighing in on her appearance, Dr. David Pincus of New York’s Pincus Plastic Surgery told the outlet, “Jessica Simpson looked phenomenal at the VMAs.”

“While we can’t say for certain, her appearance suggests a tightened, refreshed look.”

“Jessica has openly shared in the past that she’s tried lip filler, non-surgical facelifts, and a tummy tuck with complications,” Dr. Pincus added and pointed out, “At this event, it also looks like she may have had Botox or other neuromodulators in the forehead or brow area to create lift and smoothness.”

Moreover, the plastic surgeon emphasized that there were no obvious signs of major surgery, but rather “a combination of fillers, Botox, and skin treatments,”

“Jessica looked confident and radiant,” Dr. Pincus concluded while expressing, “We hope she loves her look… because she truly looks great.”