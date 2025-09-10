 
Brooklyn Beckham planning next career move with Nicola Peltz's help: Source

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn Beckham, now married to Nicola Peltz, have become estranged

September 10, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly gearing up to take his culinary ambitions to the next level. 

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the estranged son of David Beckham has been planning to open a burger restaurant in the United States.

However, Brooklyn's latest move is said to have strong backing from his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, and her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, and not his own father, David. 

For those unversed, the model and aspiring chef unveiled the branding for Beck’s Buns after resolving a dispute with beer company Beck’s over the name last month.  Moreover, the 25-year-old has also updated his trademark application to include restaurants.

“Brooklyn has long dreamed of opening a restaurant where he lives, and that’s finally coming to fruition,” a source told The Sun

The tipster also shared of the budding chef, “He’s created Beck’s Buns and quietly launched it on social media last month. Brooklyn’s company, Buster Sauce Inc., owns the trademark, and he is planning to open a restaurant.”

While the final menu is still being developed, insiders claimed that it will feature premium burgers paired with Brooklyn's signature Buster hot sauces.

Owning a restaurant, the source added, has been something Brooklyn “always wanted,” after which they signed off.

