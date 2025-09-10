Selena Gomez says timing was key in love story with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reflects on lessons that led her to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez revealed "timing" was key player that made her love story with fiance Benny Blanco work.

The 32-year-old singer and actress opened up about her relationship with the music producer in her recent cover story with Allure, revealing why they would not have made it if they met earlier.

Looking back on time Gomez thinks that she was not mature enough five years ago and was not at the right place.

"But I've learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny," she continued.

"And I believe the same with him," Gomez noted.

The Calm Down hitmaker mentioned that Blanco sometimes expresses his regret over the time they missed together.

“He'll say, 'Gosh, why did we waste so much time?' And I always say, 'You wouldn't have liked me back then. I was all over the place.'”

Moreover, the Rare Beauty founder gushed over her fiance, saying he is as “one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about how negative remarks about her weight hurt her deeply.

"I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?" she recalled "I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to."