Hoda Kotb makes shocking revelation as she returns to 'Today' show

Hoda Kotb stopped by the ‘Today’ show on Tuesday after exiting in January

September 10, 2025

Hoda Kotb returned to the Today show, but as a guest!

On Tuesday, the former co-anchor stopped by the show to reunite with her pals and co-workers including Jenna Bush Hager, who now hosts the show.

During her appearance on the show, Kotb made a surprising confession, admitting that she doesn't watch Today with Jenna & Friends.

She said, “It’s just a different life. But it’s funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new.”

“I mean, I miss you guys like crazy. I miss everybody. Being here made my heart hurt a little bit,” Kotb added.

However, Hager said, “Well, you can always come back!”

When asked, what she thinks of the show now, Kotb said, “You look really, it’s been going really really well.”

To which, Hager jokingly responded, “Thank you. You pretend you’ve been watching.”

“I don’t, I don’t. But I hear it’s amazing!” Kotb laughingly admitted, adding, “But you guys have been doing so, so well. It’s been fun to watch.”

On the other hand, Hoda Kotb, who left the NBC show in January, also shared an update on her daughters.

She said, “They love school, we have our new puppy.”

“So our life has started this rhythm where I walk the girls to school then I walk to my office. I have an office in my town. And I’m just kind of building something. Building a business is hard. I had no idea all the stuff, but it’s been so fun, challenging,” Kotb added.

