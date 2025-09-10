Selena Gomez reveals secret to moving forward in life

Selena Gomez gets candid about her future

Selena Gomez makes it clear that she has no intention of slowing down.

After years of success in entertainment and business, the actress and singer is looking forward to the future.

Speaking with Allure, Gomez said, "I want to keep evolving and getting better in every area of my life."

"And I want to experience everything, so it's important for me to keep myself in check. I'm so stoked that when an emotion pops up, I'm able to acknowledge it and be a part of it, then let it go," the Rare Beauty founder admitted.

However, Gomez, who is soon-to-be-married to fiance Benny Blanco, is keeping an open mind about the years ahead.

"I am going to be in this moment. And who knows, in a couple years I could be done, and that's fine. I just need to make sure that while I'm here, I do the best I can," the Only Murders in the Building actress added.

Notably, Selena Gomez also shared advice for fans navigating hard times, saying, "Try not to isolate."

"I think it's important to have moments alone. But when you isolate, sometimes those feelings can just stay bottled up," she added.