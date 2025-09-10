Eric Stonestreet takes relationship with girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer to next level

Eric Stonestreet ties the knot with girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

Eric Stonestreet has taken his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer, to the next level.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 54-year-old actor announced that he and Lindsay had officially tied the knot.

As per Realtor.com, the wedding ceremony was held at the couple's custom-built Kansas City home.

"It's my birthday and guess what I got," the Modern Family actor penned in the caption while sharing adorable snaps from his wedding.

In the shared images, Eric can be seen dancing and sharing a sweet smooch with Lindsay.

As soon as she announced the news, several friends and fans rushed to the comment section of the post to express their love for the newlyweds.

"Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!" commented Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Eric shared that he and his girlfriend always wanted to exchange vows at their Kansas City home.

"Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that. We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along," said the Dexter: Resurrection actor.

"We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that's our plan and we're still on track for that," he added.

For those unversed, Eric first met Lindsay in June 2016 at the charity event in Kansas City.

In August 2021, the Domino Masters host officially proposed to Lindsay after five years of dating.

Speaking about their proposal, Eric said, "We've been together for a long time and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay. So it just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time."

"Everybody else—let me put it this way—that knows Lindsay was like, 'What are you waiting for?' So, it was time," he added.