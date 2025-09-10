 
Channing Tatum celebrates girlfriend Inka's 26th birthday with beach snaps

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams made their romance Instagram official in April 2025

Web Desk
September 10, 2025

Channing Tatum is marking his girlfriend Inka Williams’ 26th birthday with a sweet tribute online on her turning 26.

The actor, 45, took to Instagram on Tuesday with a carousel of photos of himself with the Australian model.

“Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,” he wrote over a video of the couple riding on a dirt bike together, set to Fabolous’ 2001 single, Can’t Deny It featuring Nate Dogg.

Tatum also threw in a few more moments together, including a black and white photo of the Deadpool & Wolverine actor planting a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.

Tatum also included some beach day snaps with Williams.

Williams and the 21 Jump Street star went Instagram official in April, though they were first romantically linked in February 2025, after they stepped out together arm in arm at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

A source told People Magazine at the time that Tatum and Williams were "seeing" one another romantically, noting that the pair "met through friends."

Their romance was revealed after his October 2024 split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz, 36, with whom the source said he "ended things on okay terms."

Tatum also shares a daughter, Everly, 12, with ex-wife and Step Up costar Jenna Dewan.

