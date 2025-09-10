Ted Mann, 'NYPD Blue' and 'Deadwood' writer, passes away at 72

Ted Mann breathes his last at 72

Ted Mann, well known for producing and writing the series Deadwood and NYPD Blue, has passed away at the age of 72.

The writer and producer breathed his last on Thursday, September 4, at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica.

Lucy Bujold, daughter of Ted, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Emmy winner died after losing a battle with lung cancer.

Throughout his decades-long journey in the entertainment industry, Ted wrote and produced several TV shows.

Born in 1952, Ted began his career as a writer in the 1970s. He segued into TV by penning for two 1979 projects, Delta House and Disco Beaver from Outer Space.

In the mid-80s, Ted wrote the screenplay for the movie O.C. and Stiggs, and episodes for blockbuster TV series including The Street, Miami Vice, and Slimer! and the Real Ghostbusters.

In the 1990s, he teamed up with David Milch and Steven Bochco to produce the series, NYPD Blue.

Ted wrote two seasons for the series, which won the Emmy for best drama series.

In 2004, Ted reunited with David and served as a writer for HBO's Deadwood, which won a WGA Award for Best Dramatic Series.

He also wrote several shows, including Millennium, Judging Amy, Crash, Magic City, Hatfields & McCoys, Skin, and Magic City.