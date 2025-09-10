 
Geo News

Charlie Puth announces mini residency in New York and Los Angeles

Charlie Puth has shows lined up from September 25 to October 19

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Charlie Puth announces limited residency at Blue Note Jazz Clubs
Charlie Puth announces limited residency at Blue Note Jazz Clubs

Charlie Puth is gearing up for an exclusive, intimate performance series with a mini residency in New York and Los Angeles.

The singer, 33, has set Blue Note Jazz Clubs as the location in both cities, calling the residency an "intimate run to become a truly memorable one for the books" in a press release.

Puth also shared the word personally via an Instagram video posted to his official account on Tuesday.

"I’m so excited to announce the Whatever’s Clever! Residency at @bluenotenyc & @bluenotelosangeles," Puth captioned the post with information about the upcoming shows. "This is the most intimate way I could think of showing what I’ve been working on!!!"

Puth, who has a background in classical and jazz training from Berklee College of Music, explained that the residency would be a return to his roots. "I started my career playing for a couple hundred people a night," he recalled in the clip.

"It’s been a while since I’ve done it, but I wanna do it again. It’s gonna be me and the band, and we're gonna play a lot of music just like in the beginning—some songs you already know, and some you haven’t heard yet."

The residency will kick off in New York from September 25 to 28 before heading to Los Angeles for performances from October 16 to 19.

"Two shows a night. 2015 was the last time I did a show like this, so, I'm so excited to be doing this again. I can't wait to see you all."

Here are the official residency dates and times:

Blue Note New York:

Sept. 25 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.


Blue Note Los Angeles:

Oct. 16 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Selena Gomez reveals secret to moving forward in life
Selena Gomez reveals secret to moving forward in life
Hoda Kotb makes shocking revelation as she returns to 'Today' show
Hoda Kotb makes shocking revelation as she returns to 'Today' show
Jennifer Aniston brings beau Jim Curtis to 'The Morning Show' premiere
Jennifer Aniston brings beau Jim Curtis to 'The Morning Show' premiere
Tom Holland says he'll do 'justice' to Peter Parker in new 'Spider-Man' movie
Tom Holland says he'll do 'justice' to Peter Parker in new 'Spider-Man' movie
Selena Gomez says she's finally unapologetic about who she Is
Selena Gomez says she's finally unapologetic about who she Is
Cardi B reveals kids mimic her personality
Cardi B reveals kids mimic her personality
Selena Gomez says timing was key in love story with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez says timing was key in love story with Benny Blanco
Brooklyn Beckham planning next career move with Nicola Peltz's help: Source
Brooklyn Beckham planning next career move with Nicola Peltz's help: Source