Charlie Puth announces mini residency in New York and Los Angeles

Charlie Puth announces limited residency at Blue Note Jazz Clubs

Charlie Puth is gearing up for an exclusive, intimate performance series with a mini residency in New York and Los Angeles.

The singer, 33, has set Blue Note Jazz Clubs as the location in both cities, calling the residency an "intimate run to become a truly memorable one for the books" in a press release.

Puth also shared the word personally via an Instagram video posted to his official account on Tuesday.

"I’m so excited to announce the Whatever’s Clever! Residency at @bluenotenyc & @bluenotelosangeles," Puth captioned the post with information about the upcoming shows. "This is the most intimate way I could think of showing what I’ve been working on!!!"

Puth, who has a background in classical and jazz training from Berklee College of Music, explained that the residency would be a return to his roots. "I started my career playing for a couple hundred people a night," he recalled in the clip.

"It’s been a while since I’ve done it, but I wanna do it again. It’s gonna be me and the band, and we're gonna play a lot of music just like in the beginning—some songs you already know, and some you haven’t heard yet."

The residency will kick off in New York from September 25 to 28 before heading to Los Angeles for performances from October 16 to 19.

"Two shows a night. 2015 was the last time I did a show like this, so, I'm so excited to be doing this again. I can't wait to see you all."

Here are the official residency dates and times:

Blue Note New York:

Sept. 25 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.





Blue Note Los Angeles:

Oct. 16 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.