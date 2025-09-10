Justin Baldoni hit with new accusations in Blake Lively trial

Justin Baldoni faces fresh allegations by person likely to testify at Blake Lively trial

Justin Baldoni is facing new accusations from an unnamed person, who is expected to testify in the upcoming trial with Blake Lively.

In a sworn statement, the person claims to have had "repeated, negative interactions" with Baldoni, including verbal abuse.

A source has confirmed that the person is likely to testify in the Lively v. Wayfarer Studios case, scheduled for March 9, 2026 in New York.

The new round of accusations come after Lively, 38, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni, 41, in December 2024. She alleged misconduct on the set of their 2024 film It Ends with Us and claimed Baldoni led a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni has denied the allegations.

In the updated declaration, the accuser has stated that they requested Baldoni not be involved in the marketing or PR of an unnamed project. They also mention a meeting with Steve Sarowitz, co-founder of Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios. The project in question was not It Ends with Us, a source confirmed.

Attorneys for Lively and Baldoni have indicated that both actor-producers plan to testify during the trial. In February, the Gossip Girl alum claimed that two of her female It Ends with Us costars have agreed to testify about their own experiences with Baldoni's alleged misdemeanour on set.