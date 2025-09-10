Julia Roberts, niece Emma make dazzling red carpet return after a decade

Julia Robers, niece Emma's long awaited red carpet reunion turns heads

Julia Roberts stunned her fans by twinning with her famous niece Emma Roberts at the Simon Porte Jacquemus and Veuve Clicquot's party.

On Tuesday, the 57-year-old actress hit the red carpet with her niece and fellow actress, Emma, turning the bash into a glamorous family reunion.

In a clip posted by Vogue on its Instagram handle, Julia and Emma are practically twins in their chic black ensembles and matching red hair.

“There’s no party like a @simon_porte_jacquemus and @veuveclicquot party, just ask @juliaroberts and @emmaroberts, who turned the evening into a stylish family affair,” penned Vogue in the caption.

The two actress were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet with their arms around each other.

This marks the Roberts girls' first red carpet appearance together since 2012. Julia and Emma were last seen together at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Jesus Henry Christ.

For those unversed, Emma is the daughter of Julia's older brother, Eric Roberts, and his ex-girlfriend, Kelly Cunningham.

As per People magazine, the siblings were famously estranged for years after a dispute over custody of Emma arose following Eric's separation from Kelly.

But the feud ended in 2004 when Julia gave birth to her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, and the family found their way back together.