Britney Spears speaks out against Justin Bieber's critics in emotional clap back

Britney Spears claps back against the critics going after Justin Bieber

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has just rushed to Justin Bieber’s defense, via her own social media platform.

For those unversed with the issue itself, it began when Bieber shared snaps of himself and son Jack Blues Bieber, 1, to promote his new album Swag II.

The pictures were black-and-white snaps of father and son, shared on September 5th. In it Justin was seen wearing jeans and sweatpants, all while holding baby Jack who had his back turned towards the camera.

Today, Spears shared that same image and penned a caption in Bieber’s defense that reads, “Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas !!! I’m in love with this picture !!! So so beautiful !!!”

Check it Out Below:

For those unversed, Spears herself is mom to two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She also had a 14 month long marriage to Sam Asghari, from August 2023 to May 2024.