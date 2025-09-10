Prince Harry's IGF announces new grants amid UK trip of duke

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games (IGF) has announced new grants supporting recovery through the power of adventure and sport amid the duke’s UK trip for charity awards.

The announcement was made on IGF’s X, formerly Twitter handle.

It said, “We are proud to announce new grants supporting recovery through the power of adventure and sport. #IAMHere

“We are supporting a group of Colombian wounded, injured and sick service personnel on a 5-day high-altitude expedition to summit Nevado del Tolima volcano (5,215m) in Colombia this November.”

The announcement further reads, “Also, we are delighted to once again fund the work of Op BASECAMP who will prepare members of the #WeAreInvictus Community to take part in the Sjusjøen Loppet, a long-distance cross-country skiing event in Norway, in March 2026.”

These activities showcase the Invictus Spirit in action, creating opportunities for challenge, camaraderie and recovery.

The IGF announcement comes as Prince Harry is visiting UK for charity awards.

The 20th annual WellChild Awards brought together an extraordinary community of children, families, and supporters to celebrate resilience, courage, and the transformative power of care.

Harry arrived in Britain on Monday, however, his wife Meghan and kids Archie and Lilibet stay in US.