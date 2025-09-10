 
Channing Tatum recalls one of the biggest mistakes of his career

Channing Tatum got candid about regretting his career choices

September 10, 2025

Channing Tatum reflects on his career decisions
Channing Tatum reflects on his career decisions

Channing Tatum has dished on "one of the biggest mistakes of his career."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Blink Twice actor candidly shared how he turned down the offer to play the lead role in Beauty and the Beast.

Recalling the moment when he was offered the movie, the Hollywood actor began by saying, "One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ his version of the Beast."

Revealing the reason for not signing the project, he explained. “And I’d just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn’t totally there yet. I was just in a place in my head that I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now.’"

For those unversed, Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, welcomed his daughter Everly on May 31, 2013.

Referring to Guillermo del Toro's unmade movie, he told the outlet, "It was the biggest mistake, because I’m the biggest Guillermo fan ever. And I think Guillermo doing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ would’ve been the sickest movie ever.”

“He’s got a billion other things that he wants to do. He’s such a creator. I’ll probably never forgive myself on that one, but I hope we get to work together one day," the 45-year-old actor added before signing off.

It's pertinent to mention that Guillermo del Toro was involved in the Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast but exited as the director in 2014 due to his busy schedule.

