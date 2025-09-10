Prince Harry's key gesture shows he's longing for Meghan in UK

Prince Harry appears emotional at awards night without Meghan

Prince Harry appeared emotional during his solo appearance at the WellChild awards in London as he attended the event without Meghan Markle by his side.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex seemed to be missing the Duchess, who stayed with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the US.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said Harry seemed quiet and reflective and was seen touching his wedding ring, a gesture she believes shows he may be missing his wife.

She also added that Harry seemed to be looking for emotional support as he still has not met with King Charles despite rumours of a royal reunion.

Analysing Harry’s body language during his ongoing UK visit, James said, "Harry's body language mood for this visit to the UK appears to be on a setting marked 'conciliatory, submissive and saddened' suggesting he might have been seeking some kind of reconciliation and presumably saddened if that doesn't happen."

"He performed one very pronounced gesture when he clutched at his wedding ring, suggesting a desire for emotional support from his family,” she added.