Tyler Perry's lawyer speaks out after Derek Dixon

September 10, 2025

Tyler Perry’s legal representative has finally reacted to the allegations put forth by Derek Dixon.

The whole thing has been shared with People magazine and sees the legal represented say, “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam.”

Matthew Boyd, the lawyer in question also went as far as to promise that, “Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

For those unversed with Dixon’s comments and the ongoing case, he recently sat with ABC News and claimed this “is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won't stop themselves from doing this.”

He even admitted that he wants Perry to take “accountability for what happened” and “not treat your employees this way and to never use someone's dream to coerce them into a relationship that's not professional.”

Tyler Perry, Derek Dixon Lawsuit:

For those unversed with the case as a whole, the accuser claims he met Perry in 2019 in Atlanta, and over the next couple of months, Perry started to offer small roles, for e.g., in Ruthless.

However right around that same time the alleged assault happened, particularly on January 2020. In the month that followed Dixon claims he was offered a roleng is in The Oval.

According to People Dixon also alleges that he ended up getting diagnosed with “acute stress, insomnia, stomach issues, and dangerously low cortisol levels due to the sexual harassment and assault” in December of 2020.

The incident ten repeated in June of 2021, according to Dixon himself. Because he went back to Perry’s hose to discuss the pilot of his show Losing It.

