'Bachelorette' shake-up: Taylor Frankie Paul to lead season 22

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul set to lead 'Bachelorette' season 22

Taylor Frankie Paul is all set to lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

The announcement was made on Wednesday via Alex Cooper's podcast, Call Her Daddy.

"You are on Call Her Daddy so we can officially announce that you are this season's Bachelorette. How are you feeling?" Alex asked the influencer.

To which, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives replied, "Surreal. It has not hit me right now in this moment. I'm just thinking about it, and it's not real. And it's not going to be until I think the limo is pulling up, you know? And meeting the people."

When asked if she's nervous, Taylor responded, "How did I get here? In my head, I'm like, 'How is this happening?' That's my answer."

The update comes five months after ABC announced that season 22 of The Bachelorette would not air in July.

For those unversed, the season 22 of The Bachelorette will premiere on ABC in 2026.

As per ABC’s released statement, "As a single mother of three, Taylor shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor. With humor, resilience and a fearless openness, she inspires others to embrace life’s chaos and own their story.”

Who is Taylor?

Taylor Frankie Paul is best known for her role in the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The influencer has a large TikTok following.

She is a proud mother of three children. Taylor shares two children, a daughter, Indy May, and a son, Ocean, with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

The social media star also has a son, Ever True, with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.