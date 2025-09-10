 
Geo News

Channing Tatum gets honest about all the brownie points he earned from his daughter

Channing Tatum weighs in on the reaction his daughter over his role in ‘Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle’

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Channing Tatum sheds light on his daughter’s reaction to his new movie ‘Demon Slayer’
Channing Tatum sheds light on his daughter’s reaction to his new movie ‘Demon Slayer’

Channing Tatum seems to have some racked up some brownie points with his daughter and its all thanks to his decision to say yes to Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle.

For those unversed, Tatum voices the character Keizo in the show, and at the TCL Chinese Theater he gushed over what this means for his daughter, Everly, 13.

He was even quoted telling People in a very short chat, “stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important.”

For those unversed, Tatum co-parents his daughter with his ex-wife, from whom he separated from in 2018, after five years together.

Back in 2021 the actor even addressed how this new experience shaped him and said, “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

But he admits “I jumped with both feet into this magical world and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”

'Bachelorette' shake-up: Taylor Frankie Paul to lead season 22
'Bachelorette' shake-up: Taylor Frankie Paul to lead season 22
Everything to know about Derek Dixon-Tyler Perry's $260 million lawsuit
Everything to know about Derek Dixon-Tyler Perry's $260 million lawsuit
Channing Tatum recalls one of the biggest mistakes of his career
Channing Tatum recalls one of the biggest mistakes of his career
Tyler Perry's accuser speaks out for the very first time since lawsuit
Tyler Perry's accuser speaks out for the very first time since lawsuit
Julia Roberts, niece Emma make dazzling red carpet return after a decade video
Julia Roberts, niece Emma make dazzling red carpet return after a decade
Sterling K. Brown reveals his plans for the 2025 Emmys and his surgery
Sterling K. Brown reveals his plans for the 2025 Emmys and his surgery
Britney Spears speaks out against Justin Bieber's critics in emotional clap back
Britney Spears speaks out against Justin Bieber's critics in emotional clap back
Ted Mann, 'NYPD Blue' and 'Deadwood' writer, passes away at 72
Ted Mann, 'NYPD Blue' and 'Deadwood' writer, passes away at 72