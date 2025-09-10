Channing Tatum gets honest about all the brownie points he earned from his daughter

Channing Tatum sheds light on his daughter’s reaction to his new movie ‘Demon Slayer’

Channing Tatum seems to have some racked up some brownie points with his daughter and its all thanks to his decision to say yes to Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle.

For those unversed, Tatum voices the character Keizo in the show, and at the TCL Chinese Theater he gushed over what this means for his daughter, Everly, 13.

He was even quoted telling People in a very short chat, “stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important.”

For those unversed, Tatum co-parents his daughter with his ex-wife, from whom he separated from in 2018, after five years together.

Back in 2021 the actor even addressed how this new experience shaped him and said, “When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

But he admits “I jumped with both feet into this magical world and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise.”