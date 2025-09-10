Channing Tatum reveals his favourite director's name in Hollywood

Channing Tatum raves about filmmaker Guillermo del Toro

Channing Tatum is a well-known star in Hollywood, with tons of experience in acting in movies.



So, given this experience while working with scores of filmmakers, the star, in an interview with Vanity Fair, shares the name of his favourite director.

It's Guillermo del Toro. Famous for his gothic style of filmmaking, Channing makes glowing remarks about him.

"I’m the biggest Guillermo fan ever. He’s such a creator. I hope we get to work together one day," he says.

The Marvel star's comment comes in the context of him turning down a role in Guillermo's Beauty and the Beast, which, however, he never made.

"One of the biggest mistakes of my career: Guillermo del Toro wanted to do ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ his version of the Beast," the 45-year-old acknowledges.

But Channing shares that he had his reasons to pass on the role. “And I’d just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn’t totally there yet. I was just in a place in my head that I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do this right now."

Back in 2014, Guillermo was attached as the director for Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, but he opted out of the project after a clash with his schedule.