Louis Tomlinson teases ‘new record' amid album hype

Louis Tomlinson unveils ‘good feeling’ about solo album

Louis Tomlinson just opened up about the “good feeling” he has regarding his upcoming third solo album.

The former One Direction star took to his official social media to update his followers regarding the new music he has been working on, which would mark the follow-up to 2022’s Faith in the Future.

Taking to his X, formerly Twitter, Louis wrote, "Just sat listening to the new record and I’ve got a really really good feeling this time round! Can’t wait for you all to hear it!!"

Back in April, the Night Changes singer described his songs in the new album as “sunny” with a hint of “chaos” when a fan asked him on social media what to expect.

And in July, Louis, while performing at the Lodz Summer Festival, confirmed that he had "actually finished the next record."

The 33-year-old star previously mentioned that he was unsure about when he would release his third solo album because he wanted to take his time with it.

Back in 2023, as he spoke to media at the Rolling Stone Awards UK, Louis was asked if he'd prepared any new material for the record, to which he replied: “It's funny, I wrote maybe four or five tunes in one of the breaks of the tour legs...”

He continued, “I don't know when the next record is gonna come, but the thing with me is: when I start writing, I'm just desperate to release stuff as soon as possible, so I wanna take a bit of time with this record, so when that might be, who knows."

This comes after Louis Tomlinson also admitted that he no longer feels like he’s in a constant competition with his former One Direction members, namely, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Naill Horan and the late Liam Payne, all of whom, also embarked on solo careers after their indefinite hiatus in 2015.