Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have shown remarkable dignity following reports their close bond has fractured due to legal complications.

The popstar and the actress have demonstrated how celebrity friendships can end with grace rather than public drama, after their longtime relationship became strained due to Swift's unwanted involvement in a high-profile legal dispute.

The fracture appears to stem from Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in the film "It Ends with Us".

When Baldoni launched a countersuit against Lively, his legal team made allegations that thrust Swift into the spotlight.

Court documents claimed Lively had "requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages" and suggested the actress had inappropriately leveraged her friendship with Swift and actor Ryan Reynolds during the film's production.

Swift was initially subpoenaed in the case, though Baldoni's team later withdrew this request.

Reports suggest the Grammy-winning artist was frustrated at being drawn into the controversy.

Despite the apparent cooling of their friendship, both women have handled the situation with notable restraint.

When Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on 26 August, the timing was telling, she chose the day after Lively's birthday, seemingly to avoid overshadowing her former friend's celebrations.

For her part, Lively has remained publicly silent about Swift's engagement news but has notably refrained from unfollowing the singer on social media platforms.

Their approach contrasts sharply with the typical celebrity feud playbook of strategic unfollowing, cryptic social media posts and public snubs.

In an age where both famous figures and ordinary people often air grievances online, Swift and Lively's measured response offers a different template, one where friendships can change or end without descending into public acrimony.