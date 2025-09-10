 
Geo News

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship apparently came to an end with the actress' lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have shown remarkable dignity following reports their close bond has fractured due to legal complications.

The popstar and the actress have demonstrated how celebrity friendships can end with grace rather than public drama, after their longtime relationship became strained due to Swift's unwanted involvement in a high-profile legal dispute.

The fracture appears to stem from Lively's ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in the film "It Ends with Us".

When Baldoni launched a countersuit against Lively, his legal team made allegations that thrust Swift into the spotlight. 

Court documents claimed Lively had "requested that Taylor Swift delete their text messages" and suggested the actress had inappropriately leveraged her friendship with Swift and actor Ryan Reynolds during the film's production.

Swift was initially subpoenaed in the case, though Baldoni's team later withdrew this request. 

Reports suggest the Grammy-winning artist was frustrated at being drawn into the controversy.

Despite the apparent cooling of their friendship, both women have handled the situation with notable restraint.

When Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on 26 August, the timing was telling, she chose the day after Lively's birthday, seemingly to avoid overshadowing her former friend's celebrations.

For her part, Lively has remained publicly silent about Swift's engagement news but has notably refrained from unfollowing the singer on social media platforms.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively show grace amid friendship strain

Their approach contrasts sharply with the typical celebrity feud playbook of strategic unfollowing, cryptic social media posts and public snubs.

In an age where both famous figures and ordinary people often air grievances online, Swift and Lively's measured response offers a different template, one where friendships can change or end without descending into public acrimony.

Channing Tatum reveals his favourite director's name in Hollywood
Channing Tatum reveals his favourite director's name in Hollywood
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reflect on plans for any children together
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reflect on plans for any children together
Louis Tomlinson teases ‘new record' amid album hype
Louis Tomlinson teases ‘new record' amid album hype
Kendall Jenner gets honest about reality show impact: 'Could've been worse'
Kendall Jenner gets honest about reality show impact: 'Could've been worse'
Glen Powell gets honest about key Marvel star impact in Hollywood
Glen Powell gets honest about key Marvel star impact in Hollywood
Channing Tatum gets honest about all the brownie points he earned from his daughter
Channing Tatum gets honest about all the brownie points he earned from his daughter
'Bachelorette' shake-up: Taylor Frankie Paul to lead season 22
'Bachelorette' shake-up: Taylor Frankie Paul to lead season 22
Everything to know about Derek Dixon-Tyler Perry's $260 million lawsuit
Everything to know about Derek Dixon-Tyler Perry's $260 million lawsuit