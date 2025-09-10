Brooklyn Beckham turns to billionaire father-in-law for restaurant funding

Brooklyn Beckham seeking new venture's funding from billionaire father-in-law

Brooklyn Beckham is working on his latest venture, a new restaurant in America.

It's been reported that the aspiring chef, 26, is seeking fundings from his billionaire father-in-law Nelson Peltz amid estrangement from his own parents.

“Brooklyn has long dreamed of opening a restaurant where he lives and that is finally coming to fruition," a source told The Sun.

“He created Beck’s Buns and quietly launched it on social media last month. His company Buster Sauce Inc owns the trademark and he is planning to open a restaurant," the source added.

The restaurant will feature Brooklyn’s signature Buster hot sauces, with the menu focused on premium burgers. “The menu is still being decided but it will be high quality burgers with his signature Buster hot sauces,” the insider added.

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn’s wife, and her father Nelson are both fully supporting the project as he steps into the food industry.

The former model, photographer, and footballer has dabbled in several business ventures in recent years. These include launching his own hot sauce range, Cloud 23, in 2023, co-founding a Japanese sake brand Wesake, and promoting food and lifestyle products to his 16.4 million Instagram followers.

His estimated net worth is £10 million, while also securing partnerships with brands like Tiffany & Co., Pepe Jeans, and Silk plant-based milk.

Brooklyn also unveiled the Beck’s Buns branding last month, though he faced a legal dispute with German beer company Beck’s over the name. He has since amended his trademark application to include restaurants.