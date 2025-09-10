Drew Barrymore spills the beans on her secret to tackling parenting burnout

Drew Barrymore admits parenting really hard

Drew Barrymore, who is famous for her four-decade career as an actress, director, as well as producer, has spilled the beans on her secret to tackling parenting burnout.

During an interview with Real Simple, the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the challenges she faced in raising her daughters, Frankie and Olive.

Recalling the hardship in parenting, she began by saying, "I get burnout from trying to mom really hard and work really hard, I go, 'You know what? This isn’t good."

"And I know that at the end of the day, the most important thing in life is your relationships. If I’m not putting that first, then I’m on the wrong track," she noted.

Reflecting on her parenting style, Barrymore said, "I talk to my kids. And I do try to show them that the more you work on yourself, the happier you’re going to be, the more your friendships will thrive."

Highlighting the importance of creating a model of good behavior, the Blended actress told the outlet, “I model how important it is to be kind to others."

"If you’re not good to someone, you will not only ruin their day, but guess what: You’re going to feel really bad about yourself. So nix that behavior," the 50-year-old actress added.

Before concluding, she shared, "We all need tools to navigate the world, and asking for help is everything.”

For those unversed, Drew Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 11, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.