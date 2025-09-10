David Beckham celebrates Guy Ritchie's birthday

 
David Beckham with film director Guy Ritchie
Former England football captain David Beckham publicly celebrated director Guy Ritchie's 57th birthday Wednesday, sharing photos of the pair on Instagram Stories.

Beckham posted two images with Ritchie, captioning them "Happy Birthday Mate" with a heart emoji, highlighting the longtime friendship between the sports icon and filmmaker.

Ritchie, born Sept. 10, 1968, established himself as a prominent British director with his breakthrough crime comedies "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" (1998) and "Snatch" (2000). 

He later directed big-budget Hollywood productions including "Sherlock Holmes" (2009) and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011), both starring Robert Downey Jr.

His recent works include Disney's live-action "Aladdin" (2019), which grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and "The Gentlemen" (2019), marking a return to his signature British gangster genre.

The director's upcoming project "Fountain of Youth" has generated industry buzz, though details remain under wraps.

Beckham and Ritchie's friendship spans years, with the former Manchester United star often spotted at the director's film premieres and social gatherings.

Ritchie was previously married to pop star Madonna from 2000 to 2008 and is currently married to model Jacqui Ainsley, with whom he has three children.

