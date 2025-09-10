Victoria Beckham feels ‘spooked' by Nicola, Brookyln's new move

Victoria Beckham’s finding it hard to watch as Nicola, Brookyln make new move

Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girl star has recently been feeling scared about her son and daughter-in-law’s new reality TV show.

The news has been revealed by Heat World, and according to well placed sources, “Victoria is horrified. She knows how ambitious Nicola and Brooklyn are, and she knows from her own bitter experience how toxic reality TV is.”

“Nicola and Brooklyn are going to be pushed to spill dirt on their show – that’s how the genre works. There are plenty of skeletons in her and David’s past that can be dredged up. She and David have always been so in control of their image, and the idea of it all being taken out of their hands is sickening.”

“It’s hard to imagine a worse scenario for Victoria than having her own daughter-in-law turn on her like this,” the insider also added.

Especially since “she’s tried so hard to fix things, but Nicola is like a runaway train and Brooklyn is right there with her. It is truly heartbreaking, and as much as she and the family are putting on this happy public face, the pain of this is dominating everything they do right now.”

Before concluding the source also added, “the fear of what this show might bring just adds another horrible layer to their agony. There have already been so many tears over this divide”