Jake Shane gives Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement just one word

Jake Shane had just one word to describe his reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, “joy.”

The 25-year-old influencer, known for his popular Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, spoke to People while attending the Pandora Talisman Collection launch event in New York City on September 8.

While reflecting on the pop star’s August 26 engagement announcement with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Shane echoed what Jason Kelce called “the proposal heard ’round the world.”

A longtime Swiftie, Shane has never hidden his admiration for the 35-year-old singer.

In September 2024, ahead of his Therapuss Live tour, he revealed that Swift was one of his dream podcast guests.

In regards to this, he said at the time, “If you’re talking to Taylor Swift, she’s leading that conversation, not you,” while adding that he’d love to ask her about her favorite song to write and hidden stories behind her music.

As per the outlet, Shane’s Swift fandom even pulled him into the world of football.

Though not previously a fan, he admitted last year that he started following Chiefs games just to support Swift’s appearances at the stadium.

He told People then, “If given the chance to attend a game, the answer would be an enthusiastic yes."

Beyond his love for pop culture, Shane has spoken openly about his OCD diagnosis, explaining on The Squeeze podcast in October 2024 that his “hyperfixation” on artists like Swift gave him comfort during difficult times.

In a May 2024 essay for Highsnobiety, he described how immersing himself in the world of female pop stars helped him find confidence to confront intrusive thoughts, as per the outlet.